Recap: Columbia Banking System Q1 Earnings

Columbia Banking System COLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbia Banking System beat estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $23.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbia Banking System's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.71 0.66 0.62 EPS Actual 0.67 0.74 0.78 0.73 Revenue Estimate 166.42M 150.87M 148.31M 148.21M Revenue Actual 169.76M 156.50M 148.19M 147.16M

