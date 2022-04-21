Recap: Columbia Banking System Q1 Earnings

Columbia Banking System COLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Columbia Banking System beat estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $23.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbia Banking System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.71
|0.66
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.74
|0.78
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|166.42M
|150.87M
|148.31M
|148.21M
|Revenue Actual
|169.76M
|156.50M
|148.19M
|147.16M
To track all earnings releases for Columbia Banking System visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.