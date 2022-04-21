Recap: AutoNation Q1 Earnings

AutoNation AN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
AutoNation beat estimated earnings by 10.1%, reporting an EPS of $5.78 versus an estimate of $5.25.
Revenue was up $849.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoNation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.96
|4.20
|2.58
|1.87
|EPS Actual
|5.76
|5.12
|4.83
|2.79
|Revenue Estimate
|6.37B
|6.31B
|6.02B
|5.04B
|Revenue Actual
|6.58B
|6.38B
|6.98B
|5.90B
