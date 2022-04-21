Recap: American Airlines Group Q1 Earnings

American Airlines Group AAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Airlines Group beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.4.
Revenue was up $4.89 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.47
|-1.04
|-2.41
|-4.30
|EPS Actual
|-1.42
|-0.99
|-1.69
|-4.32
|Revenue Estimate
|9.37B
|8.94B
|7.14B
|4.04B
|Revenue Actual
|9.43B
|8.97B
|7.48B
|4.01B
To track all earnings releases for American Airlines Group visit their earnings calendar here..
