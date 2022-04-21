Recap: BankUnited Q1 Earnings

BankUnited BKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BankUnited missed estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was down $3.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.87 0.86 0.74 EPS Actual 1.41 0.94 1.11 1.06 Revenue Estimate 227.36M 233.21M 229.97M 227.49M Revenue Actual 251.64M 220.60M 231.07M 226.54M

