Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alaska Air Gr ALK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alaska Air Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.33%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-1.5.
Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|1.29
|-0.73
|-3.63
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|1.47
|-0.30
|-3.51
|Revenue Estimate
|1.89B
|1.93B
|1.50B
|785.58M
|Revenue Actual
|1.90B
|1.95B
|1.53B
|797.00M
To track all earnings releases for Alaska Air Gr visit their earnings calendar here..
