Carvana: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carvana CVNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carvana missed estimated earnings by 103.52%, reporting an EPS of $-2.89 versus an estimate of $-1.42.
Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 21.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carvana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.82
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-0.67
|EPS Actual
|-1.02
|-0.38
|0.26
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|3.53B
|3.27B
|2.44B
|1.94B
|Revenue Actual
|3.75B
|3.48B
|3.34B
|2.25B
To track all earnings releases for Carvana visit their earnings calendar here..
