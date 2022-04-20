$1000 Invested In Sociedad Quimica Y Minera 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.75%. Currently, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In SQM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SQM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,363.01 today based on a price of $86.21 for SQM at the time of writing.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.