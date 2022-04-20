Recap: Sleep Number Q1 Earnings

Sleep Number SNBR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Sleep Number missed estimated earnings by 74.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was down $59.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.12 which was followed by a 1.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sleep Number's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.48
|1.07
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|2.22
|0.88
|2.51
|Revenue Estimate
|601.20M
|564.59M
|503.85M
|580.16M
|Revenue Actual
|491.98M
|640.39M
|484.32M
|586.26M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Sleep Number management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $6.0 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Sleep Number visit their earnings calendar here..
