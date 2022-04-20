Recap: Sleep Number Q1 Earnings

Sleep Number SNBR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sleep Number missed estimated earnings by 74.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $59.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.12 which was followed by a 1.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sleep Number's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.48 1.07 1.83 EPS Actual 0.47 2.22 0.88 2.51 Revenue Estimate 601.20M 564.59M 503.85M 580.16M Revenue Actual 491.98M 640.39M 484.32M 586.26M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sleep Number management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $6.0 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Sleep Number visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.