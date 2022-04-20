Recap: Tenet Healthcare Q1 Earnings

Tenet Healthcare THC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Tenet Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 85.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was down $36.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21 which was followed by a 5.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tenet Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|1.02
|1.07
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|2.70
|1.99
|1.59
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|5.00B
|4.81B
|4.78B
|4.77B
|Revenue Actual
|4.86B
|4.89B
|4.95B
|4.78B
To track all earnings releases for Tenet Healthcare visit their earnings calendar here..
