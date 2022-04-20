Banner: Q1 Earnings Insights

Banner BANR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banner beat estimated earnings by 20.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was down $3.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banner's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.15 1.11 1.03 EPS Actual 1.47 1.57 1.56 1.33 Revenue Estimate 123.83M 122.55M 122.62M 132.76M Revenue Actual 146.00M 155.48M 149.89M 141.93M

To track all earnings releases for Banner visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.