Here's How Much $100 Invested In Honeywell Intl 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Honeywell Intl HON has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.12%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion.

Buying $100 In HON: If an investor had bought $100 of HON stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $558.75 today based on a price of $196.39 for HON at the time of writing.

Honeywell Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

