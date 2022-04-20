Farmers & Merchants: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmers & Merchants FMAO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Farmers & Merchants beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $4.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Farmers & Merchants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.55
|0.46
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.63
|0.44
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|18.59M
|16.58M
|15.70M
|15.33M
|Revenue Actual
|24.55M
|22.52M
|20.00M
|20.03M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Farmers & Merchants visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.