Recap: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Berkshire Hills Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $6.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|1.12
|0.29
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.53
|0.44
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|70.02M
|71.54M
|73.45M
|75.30M
|Revenue Actual
|69.31M
|71.37M
|75.39M
|75.09M
To track all earnings releases for Berkshire Hills Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here..
