Recap: Procter & Gamble Q3 Earnings

Procter & Gamble PG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Procter & Gamble beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3.
Revenue was up $1.27 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|1.59
|1.09
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.61
|1.13
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|20.34B
|19.84B
|18.36B
|17.92B
|Revenue Actual
|20.95B
|20.34B
|18.95B
|18.11B
To track all earnings releases for Procter & Gamble visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
