ASML Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

ASML Holding ASML reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Earnings

ASML Holding beat estimated earnings by 7.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.8.

Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.28 4.79 2.93 3.02 EPS Actual 5.01 5.02 3.04 3.86 Revenue Estimate 5.84B 6.30B 4.92B 4.60B Revenue Actual 5.70B 6.18B 4.84B 5.26B

