If You Invested $100 In Comcast 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Comcast CMCSA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.45%. Currently, Comcast has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion.

Buying $100 In CMCSA: If an investor had bought $100 of CMCSA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $502.55 today based on a price of $47.91 for CMCSA at the time of writing.

Comcast's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.