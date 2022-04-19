QQQ
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 12:37 PM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 1.13% to 34,800.08 while the NASDAQ rose 1.82% to 13,575.33. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.27% to 4,447.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 2.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Sono Group N.V. SEV, up 47% and Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR up 10%.


In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 1.2%.


Top Headline


Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but suspended sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson reported Q1 FY22 adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, up 3.1% Y/Y and ahead of the consensus of $2.61. Net sales increased 5% Y/Y (7.9% on an operational basis) to $23.43 billion, missing the consensus of $23.67 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects an FY22 adjusted profit forecast of $10.15 - $10.35 per share, lower than the prior forecast of $10.40 - $10.60. The consensus estimate is $10.51. The Company expects sales of $97.3 billion – $98.3 billion, versus the consensus of $$99.31 billion. JNJ has suspended its sales forecast for the COVID-19 vaccine due to global supply surplus and demand uncertainty.


Equities Trading UP


Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CMPI shares shot up 330% to $10.44 after Regeneron announced a deal to acquire the company for $10.50 per share in cash.


Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI got a boost, shooting 21% to $44.19 after the company raised its Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.


ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares were also up, gaining 64% to $0.2406 as the company posted a narrower FY21 loss.


Equities Trading DOWN

System1, Inc. SST shares tumbled 34% to $13.51 as the company disclosed a previously-issued (from Feb. 9, 2022) shelf registration statement went into effect.


Shares of Enservco Corporation ENSV were down 22% to $2.8484. Enservco shares gained 38% on Monday after the company announced the delay of its 2021 10-K filing to adjust for its utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021.


DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY was down, falling 13% to $42.61 after the company issued Q1 2022 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates and announced the appointment of John Groetelaars as Interim Chief Executive Officer.


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 5.3% to $102.49, while gold traded down 1.6% to $1,954.10.


Silver traded down 3.4% Tuesday to $25.25 while copper fell 2% to $4.7050.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.66%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.06%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.01%. The German DAX slipped 0.01%, French CAC 40 fell 0.63% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 0.97%.


Economics


Housing starts in the US rose 0.3% to an annualized rate of 1.793 million in March, while building permits rose 0.4% to an annual rate of 1.873 million.


Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 82,377,150 cases with around 1,015,790 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,045,520 cases and 521,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,261,080 COVID-19 cases with 662,070 deaths. In total, there were at least 505,279,780 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,225,190 deaths.

