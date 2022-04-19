Lockheed Martin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21.
Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|7.15
|1.97
|6.53
|6.30
|EPS Actual
|7.47
|2.21
|6.52
|6.56
|Revenue Estimate
|17.66B
|17.12B
|16.93B
|16.33B
|Revenue Actual
|17.73B
|16.03B
|17.03B
|16.26B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Lockheed Martin management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $26.7 and $26.7 per share.
