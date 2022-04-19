Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32.
Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Signature Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.94
|3.72
|3.14
|2.85
|EPS Actual
|4.34
|3.88
|3.57
|3.24
|Revenue Estimate
|549.52M
|513.37M
|466.52M
|430.65M
|Revenue Actual
|569.38M
|512.24M
|480.59M
|439.21M
