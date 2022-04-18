J B Hunt Transport Beats Q1 Expectations, Clocks 33% Revenue Growth

by

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT reported first-quarter revenue growth of 33.3% year-over-year to $3.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion.

reported first-quarter revenue growth of 33.3% year-over-year to $3.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. EPS was $2.29, which beat the consensus of $1.94.

The operating income improved by 61% Y/Y to $334.29 million, and the margin expanded by 165 bps to 9.6%.

Truckload and Integrated Capacity Solutions grew revenue by 77% and 29% year-over-year.

Intermodal revenue grew 36%, driven by a 28% increase in revenue per load and complimented by a 7% increase in load volume.

Dedicated Contract Services revenue grew 28% Y/Y, reflecting a 20% Y/Y increase in average revenue-producing trucks and a 6% Y/Y increase in fleet productivity.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased 36% to $600 million.

At March 31, 2022, JBHT had a total of $1.30 billion outstanding on various debt instruments.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $145 million at the end of the quarter.

Buybacks: JBHT purchased ~382,000 shares for ~$75 million. At March 31, 2022, had ~$276 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 1.49% at $174 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews