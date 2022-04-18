Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q1 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares CFB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CrossFirst Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.30 0.26 0.19 EPS Actual 0.40 0.41 0.27 0.23 Revenue Estimate 46.60M 46.50M 45.49M 43.81M Revenue Actual 48.24M 40.70M 48.15M 45.26M

