Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q1 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares CFB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CrossFirst Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.30
|0.26
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.41
|0.27
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|46.60M
|46.50M
|45.49M
|43.81M
|Revenue Actual
|48.24M
|40.70M
|48.15M
|45.26M
To track all earnings releases for CrossFirst Bankshares visit their earnings calendar here..
