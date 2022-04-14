Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GameStop Stock In The Last 10 Years

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.17%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,867.27 today based on a price of $152.11 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.