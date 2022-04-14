Progressive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progressive missed estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.24.

Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1 0.21 1.08 1.40 EPS Actual 1.05 0.14 0.72 1.73 Revenue Estimate 10.77B 12.32B 11.52B 11.23B Revenue Actual 11.60B 11.37B 10.98B 10.42B

