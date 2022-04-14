Progressive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:25 AM.
Earnings
Progressive missed estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.24.
Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.21
|1.08
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.14
|0.72
|1.73
|Revenue Estimate
|10.77B
|12.32B
|11.52B
|11.23B
|Revenue Actual
|11.60B
|11.37B
|10.98B
|10.42B
