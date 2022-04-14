Goldman Sachs Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group beat estimated earnings by 22.0%, reporting an EPS of $10.76 versus an estimate of $8.82.

Revenue was down $4.77 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 11.73 10.11 10.23 10.22 EPS Actual 10.81 14.93 15.02 18.60 Revenue Estimate 12.01B 11.67B 12.17B 12.61B Revenue Actual 12.64B 13.61B 15.39B 17.70B

