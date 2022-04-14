Goldman Sachs Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group beat estimated earnings by 22.0%, reporting an EPS of $10.76 versus an estimate of $8.82.
Revenue was down $4.77 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|11.73
|10.11
|10.23
|10.22
|EPS Actual
|10.81
|14.93
|15.02
|18.60
|Revenue Estimate
|12.01B
|11.67B
|12.17B
|12.61B
|Revenue Actual
|12.64B
|13.61B
|15.39B
|17.70B
