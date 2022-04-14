Wells Fargo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 8.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was down $471.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.99
|0.97
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|1.17
|1.38
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|18.78B
|18.37B
|17.75B
|17.50B
|Revenue Actual
|20.86B
|18.83B
|20.27B
|18.06B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
