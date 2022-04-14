QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wells Fargo: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 4:25 PM | 1 min read

Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 8.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was down $471.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.12 0.99 0.97 0.70
EPS Actual 1.38 1.17 1.38 1.05
Revenue Estimate 18.78B 18.37B 17.75B 17.50B
Revenue Actual 20.86B 18.83B 20.27B 18.06B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings