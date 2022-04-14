Recap: U.S. Bancorp Q1 Earnings

U.S. Bancorp USB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U.S. Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 5.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $125.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U.S. Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.16
|1.14
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.30
|1.28
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|5.75B
|5.77B
|5.62B
|5.53B
|Revenue Actual
|5.66B
|5.86B
|5.76B
|5.44B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings