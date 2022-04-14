Taiwan Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $4.65 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.04 0.93 0.95 EPS Actual 1.15 1.08 0.93 0.96 Revenue Estimate 15.62B 14.83B 13.17B 12.86B Revenue Actual 15.74B 14.88B 13.29B 12.92B

