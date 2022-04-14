Taiwan Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:10 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.33.
Revenue was up $4.65 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|1.04
|0.93
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.08
|0.93
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|15.62B
|14.83B
|13.17B
|12.86B
|Revenue Actual
|15.74B
|14.88B
|13.29B
|12.92B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.