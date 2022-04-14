Recap: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Q1 Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Telefonaktiebolaget L M missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was down $39.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.19
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.21
|0.14
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|7.73B
|6.78B
|6.67B
|6.51B
|Revenue Actual
|8.05B
|6.51B
|6.53B
|5.93B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.