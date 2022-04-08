What's Going On With System1 Stock This Week?

System1 Inc SST shares are trading higher on above-average volume Friday. The stock appears to be rising on continued momentum following the company's strong financial results earlier this week.

On Monday, System1 said fourth-quarter revenue grew 48% year-over-year to $239 million. The company reported net income of $31 million, which was up from $7 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% year-over-year to $37 million.

System1 said it expects full-year 2022 revenue of $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $174 million.

The stock has been among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits for a majority of the week. It's up more than 83% over the last five trading days.

System1's average trading volume over a 100-day period is 1.9 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 11.5 million at publication time.

System1 combines technology and data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform.

SST 52-Week Range: $8.25 - $37.10

The stock was up 4.05% at $27.90 at press time.

