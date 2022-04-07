QQQ
SemiLEDs Registers 49% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q2

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 8:24 AM | 1 min read
  • SemiLEDs Corp LEDS reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 48.5% quarter-on-quarter to $2.2 million.
  • The developer and manufacturer of LED chips and components' gross margin expanded 1,000 bps Q/Q to 24%.
  • The operating margin loss improved to (17)% from (67)% in 1Q22.
  • EPS loss improved to $(0.04) from $(0.12) in 1Q22.
  • SemiLEDs held $3.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • SemiLEDs refrained from giving a forecast for Q3 citing COVID-19 related uncertainties.
  • Price Action: LEDS shares traded higher by 4.62% at $3.40 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

