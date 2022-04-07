SemiLEDs Registers 49% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q2

by

reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 48.5% quarter-on-quarter to $2.2 million. The developer and manufacturer of LED chips and components' gross margin expanded 1,000 bps Q/Q to 24%.

The operating margin loss improved to (17)% from (67)% in 1Q22.

EPS loss improved to $(0.04) from $(0.12) in 1Q22.

SemiLEDs held $3.7 million in cash and equivalents.

SemiLEDs refrained from giving a forecast for Q3 citing COVID-19 related uncertainties.

Price Action: LEDS shares traded higher by 4.62% at $3.40 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

