Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. DCT traded today at a new 12-month high of $69.49. So far today approximately 25.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 918,000 shares.

Over the past year, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has traded in a range of $17.90 to $50.90 and is now at $18.00.

There is potential upside of 59.8% for shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. based on a current price of $18.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $28.76.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

