Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Overstock.com Stock In The Last 5 Years

Overstock.com OSTK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.15%. Currently, Overstock.com has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In OSTK: If an investor had bought $1000 of OSTK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,250.14 today based on a price of $39.94 for OSTK at the time of writing.

Overstock.com's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

