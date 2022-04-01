QQQ
$100 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 3:35 PM | 1 min read

Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.39%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion.

Buying $100 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $100 of BIDU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,979.43 today based on a price of $141.18 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

