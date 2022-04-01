QQQ
Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read

 

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 10.68M 10.62M 9.02M
Revenue Actual 10.63M 6.57M 13.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

