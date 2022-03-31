Tractor Supply Company Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company TSCO traded at a new 12-month high today of $241.48. So far today approximately 166,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Based on a current price of $239.57, Tractor Supply Company is currently 2.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $233.60.

Tractor Supply Company share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $241.48 and a 12-month low of $170.82 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $239.57 per share.

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,003 stores in 49 states and 178 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. In fiscal 2020, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (47%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).

