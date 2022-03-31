QQQ
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Danaher Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights
March 31, 2022 2:03 PM | 1 min read

Danaher DHR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,334.78 today based on a price of $296.98 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends