If You Invested $100 In Analog Devices 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices ADI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.41%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion.

Buying $100 In ADI: If an investor had bought $100 of ADI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $204.73 today based on a price of $166.31 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

