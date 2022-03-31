$1000 Invested In SolarEdge Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 68.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 83.14%. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In SEDG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SEDG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $20,406.39 today based on a price of $319.36 for SEDG at the time of writing.

SolarEdge Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.