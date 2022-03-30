Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CF Industries Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years

CF Industries Holdings CF has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.2%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion.
Buying $100 In CF: If an investor had bought $100 of CF stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,257.59 today based on a price of $100.98 for CF at the time of writing.
CF Industries Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
