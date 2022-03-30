$1000 Invested In United Parcel Service 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

United Parcel Service UPS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.61%. Currently, United Parcel Service has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In UPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of UPS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,069.55 today based on a price of $220.23 for UPS at the time of writing.

United Parcel Service's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

