Here's How Much $100 Invested In Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 30, 2022 4:51 PM | 1 min read

Enphase Energy ENPH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.44%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion.

Buying $100 In ENPH: If an investor had bought $100 of ENPH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,528.94 today based on a price of $197.53 for ENPH at the time of writing.

Enphase Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends