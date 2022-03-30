Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US GDP Grows 6.9% In Q4

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning following the release of GDP data.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 35,324.23 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 14,574.38. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 4,622.25.



Also check this: Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE, up 18% and NextDecade Corporation NEXT up 7%.



In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.9%.



Top Headline



The US economy grew an annualized 6.9% on quarter during the last three months of 2021, down 0.1% point versus the second estimate.

Equities Trading UP



Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT shares shot up 71% to $4.41 after the company reported a year over year increase in Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.



Shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI got a boost, shooting 51% to $5.82 after the company announced ADG20 is the first monoclonal antibody to meet primary endpoints with statistical significance across pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19 and plans to seek US Emergency Use Authorization.



Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG shares were also up, gaining 39% to $12.23.



Equities Trading DOWN

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares tumbled 47% to $1.13 after the company said preliminary results from Phase 2b study of REVTx-99a for H3N2 flu infection did not meet primary endpoint.



Shares of Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD were down 33% to $1.4999 after the company reported Q4 results.



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.. SDIG was down, falling 33% to $6.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Also check out: Executives Buy More Than $12M Of 3 Stocks



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.4% to $106.72, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,922.70.



Silver traded up 1.2% Wednesday to $25.04 while copper rose 0.8% to $4.7675.





Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. The German DAX dropped 1.4%, French CAC 40 fell 0.8% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.3%.

Economics

Private businesses in the US hired 455,000 workers in March.



The US economy grew an annualized 6.9% on quarter during the last three months of 2021.



Corporate profits increased 0.2% to a new record high of $2.53 trillion in the final quarter of 2021.



The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The survey of business uncertainty report for March will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,686,620 cases with around 1,005,050 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,023,210 cases and 521,130 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,882,390 COVID-19 cases with 659,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 485,724,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,158,100 deaths.