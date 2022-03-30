Recap: Five Below Q4 Earnings

Five Below FIVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Five Below beat estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $2.48.

Revenue was up $137.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five Below's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 1.11 0.65 2.11 EPS Actual 0.43 1.15 0.88 2.20 Revenue Estimate 563.68M 646.93M 551.14M 838.26M Revenue Actual 607.64M 646.55M 597.82M 858.51M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.