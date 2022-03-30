Recap: Five Below Q4 Earnings

Five Below FIVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Five Below beat estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $2.48.
Revenue was up $137.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Five Below's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|1.11
|0.65
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|1.15
|0.88
|2.20
|Revenue Estimate
|563.68M
|646.93M
|551.14M
|838.26M
|Revenue Actual
|607.64M
|646.55M
|597.82M
|858.51M
