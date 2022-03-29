If You Invested $100 In Walmart 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Walmart WMT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.39%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion.
Buying $100 In WMT: If an investor had bought $100 of WMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.90 today based on a price of $146.97 for WMT at the time of writing.
Walmart's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
