QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Palo Alto Networks Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read

Palo Alto Networks PANW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.78%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,448.22 today based on a price of $613.90 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends