Tuesday's Market Minute: Sell-Off On Hold Amid Peace Talks

As Russian and Ukrainian officials continue peace talks in Turkey this week, U.S. equities are seeing some relief. Following the previous two weeks’ gains out of three of the four major indices, which Monday’s rally extended, stock futures are also lifted Tuesday morning. Conversely, oil futures have been sliding lower, and are now down nearly $25 from multi-year highs made in early March.

Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the talks between the two countries have been constructive and that he will review the Ukrainian proposals and report them to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

However, Ukrainian negotiators are calling for full peace across Ukrainian territory before any final agreement with Russia can come to pass. That seems unlikely, despite Russian officials saying they will drastically scale down military activity around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv, as the Pentagon has reported not seeing any change in Russian army units around Kyiv.

Investors will continue to monitor the conflict as well as watch for key economic data to be released today. Consumer Confidence and home price data are due Tuesday morning ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated jobs report. After the market closes, retailers Chewy CHWY, Lululemon LULU, and RH RH will report earnings, as well as the chipmaker Micron MU.

