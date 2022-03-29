Uxin Registers 57% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Solid Transaction Volume

by

reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 56.9% year-on-year to $79.5 million (RMB506.6 million). The transaction volume surged by 110.9% Y/Y to 4,865 units.

Retail vehicle sales revenue declined 23.1% Y/Y to $36.6 million.

Wholesale vehicle sales revenue was $41.7 million compared with nil last year.

The gross margin expanded 120 bps to 4.1%. Uxin clocked a Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.01) per share.

Uxin held $25.3 million in cash and equivalents.

Uxin sees Q4 revenue of RMB440 million - RMB460 million due to the city-wide lockdown between late December 2021 to late January 2022 in Xi'an coupled with the traditional Spring Festival off-season. Price Action: UXIN shares closed higher by 2.76% at $1.49 on Monday.

