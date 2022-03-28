QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$1000 Invested In Marvell Tech 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 5:34 PM | 1 min read

Marvell Tech MRVL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.52%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRVL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,455.04 today based on a price of $74.31 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends