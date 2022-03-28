$1000 Invested In Marvell Tech 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Marvell Tech MRVL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.52%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRVL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,455.04 today based on a price of $74.31 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.