Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Micron Technology Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.17%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $271.49 today based on a price of $78.66 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

