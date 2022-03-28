Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Micron Technology Stock In The Last 5 Years

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.17%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $271.49 today based on a price of $78.66 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

