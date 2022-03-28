QQQ
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 2:16 PM | 1 min read

Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.94%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $458.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In V: If an investor had bought $1000 of V stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,351.66 today based on a price of $218.66 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

